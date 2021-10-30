Italy, India Reaffirm to Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Ethiopia

October 30/2021(ENA) Italy and India will continue to strengthen their ties with Ethiopia, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries said.

External Affairs Minister of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio congratulated Demeke Mekonnen on his reappointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

In his congratulatory message, Italian Foreign Minister Di Mayo said Italian-Ethiopian relations are historic and long-standing in multifaceted spheres.

He reiterated that the historic relationship of the two nations should continue to improve.

“Italy supports Ethiopia’s efforts to overcome the current challenges as it is a key country for peace and stability in the Horn of Africa,” he underscored.

External Affairs Minister of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed hope that Ethiopia and India would make full use of their potential to benefit the people of the two countries.