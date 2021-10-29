Contending Political Parties Urge Int’l Community to Condemn Terrorist TPLF, Stand with Gov’t

Addis Ababa October 29/2021 /ENA/ Leaders of contending political parties have urged member of the international community to strongly condemn the terrorist TPLF and stand with the government of Ethiopia in order to stop the agony of the people in Tigray caused by the group.



Attempts being carried out by some western nations to weaken the government of Ethiopia would affect the country’s contribution to the peace and stability of the region, they warned.

The Leaders of the parties approached by ENA said that some western nations and their media organizations have intensified their pressure on the government of Ethiopia in its measure to contain the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF in the northern part of the country.

Attempts made to weaken the government of Ethiopia with sanctions, is unjustifiable, they said.

Noting that Ethiopia is an important nation in the Horn of Africa region, leaders warned that pressures exerted against the country without trying to understand the objective realities on the ground would exacerbate the situation and even could expand to the rest of the region.

Acting President of Enat party, Dr. Seifeselassie Ayalew expressed his dismay over the unjust treatment being witnessed by some western powers on Ethiopia regarding the situation in Tigray region.

“The terrorist TPLF has been carrying out several inhuman acts in including the massacres committed by the terrorist group in various parts of Amhara and Afar regional states. They have conducted massacres in Galicoma, Agamsa, and china.”

“The massacres have been committed by the terrorist group in Amhara and Afar regions including Galicoma, Agamsa, and china. The group has also killed many innocent civilians where it invades in these regions.”

The terrorist TPLF has also been deliberately worsening the humanitarian crisis in the Northern Part of Ethiopia by expanding its military provocations and deploying child soldiers, Dr. Seifeselassie further stated.

However these western powers have been mute about these international war crimes while accusing the government of Ethiopia without a concrete evidences, he added.

Dr. SeifeSelassie pointed out that the international community should understand the fact that all Ethiopians including contending political parties have now demonstrating their support to the government of Ethiopia in its efforts to thwart the terrorist group.

He called on the international community to act accordingly in order to create a peaceful Ethiopia and horn of Africa.

“The international community has to strongly condemn the terrorist TPLF and stand with the government of Ethiopia in order to stop the agony of the people in Tigray caused by the group”

He further stressed the need to providing accurate and information about what is happening on the ground to create awareness among the international community.

Appreciating the effort by the general public to stand to safeguard their country, he all called on all to intensify their effort to defend the country.

‘’Ethiopians are standing together to defend the attack orchestrated by the terrorist group. From all parts of nation all section society are unified than ever to defend their sovereignty.’’

Ethiopian National Unity party leader Zerihun Gebre Egziabeher on his part called on the international community to stand with the people of Ethiopia.

Noting that the terrorist TPLF has been engaged in acts that deteriorate the humanitarian situation in the northern part of Ethiopia he called on the international community to strongly condemn the group in order prevent the ongoing agony of the people in Tigray.