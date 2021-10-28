Lacking Coherent Policy USA Is Reacting to Media & Human Rights Reports: American Journalists

Addis Ababa October 28/2021 (ENA) Threats of economic sanctions of the US administration have come with no real coherent policy but in reaction to media and human rights reports, American journalists said.

The two journalists working at Break Through News (BT) stated that the US policy its calculation are not understandable.

They cited the threat of America to destroy Ethiopia’s economy by suspending economic partnerships and sanctioning the government over the conflict with the TPLF, adding that “many are surprised that Washington would go to such extreme length to alienate and potentially destabilize a long time ally.”

The host of RANIA KHALEK DISPATCHES at BT Newsroom, Rania Khalek said the threat to suspend Ethiopia from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) would have a devastating consequences on the country’s economy.

She noted that the pressure emanated from the very deep relationship the US had with the TPLF. “But I just can’t understand America’s calculations in this instance. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Asking why the Americans would want to alienate a longtime ally like Ethiopia with so many punitive measures and reinforcing anti-Ethiopia approach, Khalek said a democratic administration is being guided with no real coherent policy but reacting to media and human rights reports.

Speculating on some of the reasons why the US is pursuing a wrong foreign policy against Ethiopia, the host pointed out that one of the reasons could be the geostrategic importance of Ethiopia and the growing relationship of Ethiopia with China.

However, Khalek said Ethiopians certainly believe that there is a regime change scheme coming from the U. S. government. That is very planned and in cooperation with the TPLF, you know. I don’t blame them.

The other host at BT News. Eugene Puryear said on his part that the hostile move against Ethiopia is intended to push the TPLF back into the Ethiopian body politic.

“I think that’s one factor of why the US has been so hostile to the Ethiopian government and so willing to push the TPLF back into a position of power of prominence and influence because

they believe that the TPLF has a long history of collaboration with US imperialism to the extent of destabilizing countries like Somalia and other terrible things that they have done,” he pointed out.

The Horn of Africa is obviously one of the most geostrategic regions on the planet, he noted, adding that America wrongly perceive that TPLF would help its efforts to maintain hegemony and strategic control in the region.

Puryear also said that the Ethiopia-Eritrea peace deal seems not welcomed by the United States. So, it has been willing to take the TPLF side essentially and really try to pressure the Ethiopian government on that issue.

“There is a long history of war and this was a massively historic peace deal that was made between these two nations and it really raised the hopes of people all across the Horn of Africa about the possibility for what it could mean to have more unification in the broader region economically, culturally and so on.”

This could mean more unity in the Horn Africa which tells many things about the US policy in the region for the past 40 or so years. The policy is intended to always favor fragmentation over unity, he revealed.

According to him, USA also stands in favor of Egypt on the negotiation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the broader issue of the geostrategic reality of the region.

Puryear further pointed out that Egypt is obviously one of the key pillars of the security architecture of imperialism in the Middle East.