Ministry Exerting Efforts to Minimize Post Harvest Loss

Addis Ababa October 28/2021 (ENA) Efforts are underway to minimize post-harvest loss, Agriculture and Horticulture State Minister Meles Mekonnen said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, State Minister Meles said the government is undertaking comprehensive measures towards reducing the existing post-harvest loss.

He added that minimizing the post-harvest loss is not different from increasing productivity.

Meles noted that the government is encouraging farmers to use combiners to harvest and standardized sacks to transport products.

According to him, using appropriate machinery and standardized facilities not only reduce post-harvest loss but also keep quality of produces.

The state minister pointed out that storage facilities like metal silo are also being introduced to farmers.

Ethiopia expects to harvest 374 million quintals this season.