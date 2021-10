Addis Ababa, October, 28, 2021 (ENA) Today in Mekele an ENDF airstrike destroyed the second part of Mesfin industrial engineering.



The facility was used by TPLF terrorist group for maintaining its military equipment, according to Government Communications Service.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has conducted airstrike targeting on several military facilities of the terrorist TPLF over the past days.