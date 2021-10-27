Africa Digital Summit Underway in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa October 27/2021 (ENA) The annual Innovation Africa Digital Summit that focuses on accelerating national ICT agendas, supporting African countries as they look to improve ICT maturity rankings, and laying foundations for achieving Sustainable Development Goals is underway here in Addis Ababa.

Opening the two-day summit, Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Mola said Ethiopia is working to transform its economy using digitization as a key instrument.

“The Home Grown Economic Reform agenda acknowledges the importance of transforming Ethiopia’s economy to a digital one,” he added.

To implement the policy of the government and transform the economy through digitization, the country is implementing digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy, the minister noted.

According to him, with over 112 million population Ethiopia has the demographic and human power advantage highly needed for digital business and transformation. Some 300,000 students graduate and join the job market every year.

Extensia CEO, Tariq Malik said on his part the summit supports Ethiopia’s economic reform agenda.

“We are excited to be here again in support of the Government of Ethiopia in the evolution of telecommunication liberalization and privatization agenda and the summit will support the efforts of the government,” he stated.

The summit supports digital transformation in Africa by bringing key decision makers, service regulators and providers together, the CEO pointed out.

Some 250 people from 47 countries, 25 from Africa, and 171 individual companies are attending the summit in Ethiopia, it was learned.

The Extensia company provides essential support services to policymakers, regulators, service providers, major end users, and solution providers across the African Telecom and ICT Ecosystem.