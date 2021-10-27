China Calls on Int’l Community to Care about Special Needs of Developing Countries

Addis Ababa October 27/2021 (ENA) Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the international actors to stay committed to benefits for all and should care about the special needs of developing countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly via video link and made a statement, during which he proposed a Global Development Initiative.

In his statement, the president stressed the need to put development high on the global macro policy agenda, strengthen policy coordination among major economies, and ensure policy continuity.

“We need to foster global development partnerships that are more equal and balanced, forge greater synergy among multilateral development cooperation processes, and speed up the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

The President of China, has also underlined on the importance of people-centered approach.

“We should safeguard and improve people’s livelihoods and protect and promote human rights through development, and make sure that development is for the people and by the people, and that its fruits are shared among the people,” he stated.

Xi Jinping has urged all to stay committed to the benefits all and should care about the special needs of developing countries.

“We may employ such means as debt suspension and development aid to help developing countries, particularly vulnerable ones facing exceptional difficulties, with emphasis on addressing unbalanced and inadequate development among and within countries,” the President underlined.

He added that China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.

Accordingly, the Chinese side sincerely hopes that other countries support and join into the Global Development Initiative and work together with China towards a better future for mankind.

In recent years, China-Ethiopia practical cooperation in various fields has been deepening, substantial progress has been made in energy, industry and infrastructure construction, it was indicated.

It is hoped that bilateral cooperation in various fields will produce new fruitful outcomes under the framework of the Global Development Initiative, so as to benefit the two countries and two peoples.