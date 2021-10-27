Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Responsible Governance of Investment in Land Held in Gambella

Addis Ababa October 27/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian government representatives, agricultural investors and local community representatives gather together in Gambella to weave together solutions to governance challenges on agricultural investment in land.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Gambella Bureau of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Responsible Governance of Investment in Land Project organize a two-day multi-stakeholder dialogue forum on responsible governance of investment in land.

The first multi-stakeholder dialogue forum aims at ensuring investment in land in Ethiopia is productive, contribute to sustainable land management, and respect the rights and needs of local populations in particularly vulnerable groups and women.

Director of Agricultural Investment Support Directorate at the Ministry of Agriculture, Alemayehu Gebresilassie, in his opening statement underlines the importance of bringing together relevant actors in investment in land together and exchange information openly.

The State Minister says “this Forum supports to establish mutual trust among the government, investors and local communities (actor groups). Ultimately this creates mutual trust and cooperation on land governance and support each other on common goals and economic development aspirations of Ethiopia.”

Head of Bureau of Agriculture and Natural Resources Development of the Gambella Peoples Regional Government, Ajack Ochalla, said the expected outcome of the dialogue is “a resolve that allows the government, investors and local communities to operate harmoniously in the Gambella Peoples National Regional State and contribute to the economic development of the Gambella Region in particular and Ethiopia in general.”

The Forum discusses among others the status of Responsible Governance of Investment in Land at national and global levels; Key international frameworks on responsible governance of investment in land, human rights frameworks on investment in land; social and environmental safeguards; frameworks for investors and tenure due diligence.

The forum also shares practical experiences of actors and players of agricultural investment in land in Ethiopia. A technical field visit to one of the agricultural investment farms in Gambella is also scheduled in the Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue.

Ministry of Agriculture is implementing Responsible Governance of Investment in Land (RGIL) project in cooperation with the GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH).

Through the support of the project, the capacities of key stakeholders including governmental staffs, investors as well as civil society and community representatives will be strengthened, according to Ministry of Agriculture.

The project is co-financed by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (Bundesministerium für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung, BMZ).