China Announces 1.5 Billion Yuan Support for Biodiversity Protection in Developing Countries

Addis Ababa October 27/2021 (ENA) China will take the lead by investing 1.5 billion Yuan to support biodiversity protection in developing countries, President Xi Jinping said.

Addressing the 15th Leaders Summit of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), the president called for and welcomed contributions from other parties to the fund.

Protecting bio-diversity helps protect Earth, our common homeland, and contributes to humanity’s sustainable development, he pointed out.

Man and nature need to coexist in harmony, and “we need to respect nature, follow nature’s laws and protect nature, so as to build a homeland of harmonious coexistence between man and nature,” the president noted.

Moreover, “we need to speed up efforts to foster a green way of development and secure a win-win economic growth and environmental protection, so as to build a homeland of coordinated advancement of economy and the environment.”

According to him, COVID-19 has cast a shadow over global development and mankind needs to strengthen solidarity to overcome difficulties and let people across countries benefit more and in a fairer way from development outcomes and a sound environment.

“To achieve its carbon peak and neutrality targets, China will release implementation plans for peaking carbon dioxide emissions in key areas and sectors as well as a series of supporting measures, and will put in place a “1+N” policy framework for carbon peak and carbon neutrality,” President Jinping announced.

He said China will continue to readjust its industrial structure and energy mix, vigorously develop renewable energy, and make faster progress in planning and developing large wind power and photovoltaic bases in sandy areas, rocky areas and deserts.