Terrorist TPLF Slaughters Camels, Angers People of Afar

Addis Ababa October 27/2021 (ENA) To destroy the bases of existence of the people and show its contempt towards the people of Afar, the terrorist group has not only massacred people but also slaughtered camels, residents of Semera-Logia said.

The attack of the terrorist group on the people of Afar for the second time demonstrates that it is inhuman and never learns from its past mistakes, the residents of Semera-Logia town told ENA.

TPLF had fired heavy weapons and killed innocent people, including children and mothers, they recalled, adding that it has now slaughtered camels which the Afar people see as their children.

The terrorist TPLF has revealed its deep hatred for the Afar people by killing their camels, which are symbols of wealth and honor, the residents elaborated.

The elderly Hassan Hussen Ahmedo said camels are highly regarded by the Afar people as their camel milk and meat are considered medicine.

He noted that the existence of the Afar is closely woven with camels. When a camel is killed inappropriately, 12 cattle would be given as compensation.

Ahmed Essie said on his part that “camel is a big asset for an Afar…. We the people of Afar do not have life without camels,” he noted.

The attack of the terrorist TPLF group on innocent Afar civilians and their assets has tested the patience of the Afar people, the youngster Ahmed Wolle said.

The slaughter on the camels is aimed at crushing the economy and impoverish the people of Afar, the elderly Hassan Hussen Ahmedo underscored.

Abdu Yasin said the terrorist group has committed heinous and unspeakable crime that demonstrate its cowardice.

He added that the crime has angered the Afar people and they are ready to destroy the terrorist group.

“We are ready to bury the barbaric group by fighting together to maintain our dignity,” Abdu stressed.

He underscored that the people of Afar will repeat the victory of their fathers by defeating the terrorist group.