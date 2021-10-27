State Minister Redwan Hussein Confers with Leaders of South Korean Investment Company

Addis Ababa, October 27/2021 (ENA) State Minister, Ambassador Redwan Hussein has met today with Chief Executive Officer of South Korean metal investment company, EKOS STEEL MLL PLC, Shell H.Choo, based in Dukem town, Oromia Region.

During the occasion, Shell H.Choo shared his experience of investing in Ethiopia and expressed his confidence to solve challenges with the support of relevant government bodies, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said the company has finalized preparations to host an exhibition of Korean Agricultural Machinery products in the upcoming November in Dukem town in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and stakeholders in Ethiopia.

According to Shell, the company has also planned to attract more South Korean investors to Ethiopia by working closely with the Ethiopian embassy in Seoul.

Ambassador Redwan Hussein on his part appreciated the company’s investment activities in the manufacturing sector, which aligned with the government’s priority areas for developing the nation.

He said the government is ready to provide the necessary support to their plan to build an industrial park in Ethiopia, urging them to prefer companies that are capable of transferring knowledge and technology.

He finally pledged to create frequent contact with the company and address observed challenges together with relevant bodies.