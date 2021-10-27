Deputy PM Reiterates Ethiopia’s Commitment to Value UN Charter

Addis Ababa October 27/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen has reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment to value the UN Charter and pledged to continue supporting the multifaceted activities that the UN is undertaking in the country.

Demeke had participated on Tuesday in a ceremony held in Addis Ababa to mark United Nations Day, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addressing the Gathering, Demeke underscored Ethiopia’s commitment to value the UN Charter and pledged to continue supporting the multifaceted activities that the UN is undertaking in Ethiopia.

The Deputy Prime Minister has also highlighted efforts of the Ethiopian government to create understanding between Ethiopia and the UN regarding current situations in the country.

As one of the founding members of the UN, Ethiopia would continue to play its part in achieving its goals, he added.

High-level UN officials and representatives from the African Union also addressed the gathering.

United Nations Day is an annual commemorative day, reflecting the official creation of the United Nations on 24 October 1945.