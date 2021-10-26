Sudanese Must Resolve Political Challenges by Themselves: Political Analyst, Journalist

Addis Ababa October 26/2021 (ENA) The people of Sudan should be given the right to address their political challenges by their own and without the interference of foreign powers, a Sudanese political analyst and journalist underscored.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, a Sudanese journalist and researcher Hali Yahya said external intervention might have been one of the biggest reasons that is hindering the peaceful political reform process in Sudan.

According to Hali, there is a need for internal political consensus among all actors in Sudan in order to achieve the democratization and peaceful political process in the country.

In this regard, other actors such as the African Union or IGAD have to provide the necessary help for Sudanese to build a peaceful political engagement, the Sudanese journalist and analyst said.

Hali called on all Sudanese parties to find solutions by themselves instead of allowing foreign interference that has never brought solution to the existing challenges.

The journalist and analyst stated that external intervention is one of the biggest reasons that might have been hindering the efforts being made to bring a lasting solution to Sudanese political problems by completing Sudan’s transition to democracy and the Constitutional Document of the Transitional Period.

The solution for Sudanese problems is in the hands of Sudanese themselves as external parties undoubtedly have agenda that may hinder the peaceful political process in Sudan, the journalist stressed.

Sudan has been ruled by the eleven-member Sovereignty Council composed of five civilians chosen by the Forces of Freedom and Change alliance (FFC), five military representatives chosen by the Transitional Military Council (TMC), and a civilian selected by agreement between the FFC and TMC.

The military force in the country, however, has arrested the prime minister of the country and other senior government officials on Monday.