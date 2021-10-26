Japan Provides 13.6 Mil USD Worth of Medical Equipment to Help Contain COVID-19 in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 26/2021 (ENA) The Government of Japan and the Ministry of Health jointly organized the handover ceremony of 100 Syringe Pumps and Portable X-ray Machines to be installed to hospitals and medical universities of 10 regions, Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa City Administrations.

The two sides signed today an Exchange of Notes for the Grant Aid for the Procurement of Health and Medical Equipment (“The Economic and Social Development Programme”) which worth 13.6 million USD.

In Ethiopia, the COVID-19 has been spreading and there is an urgent need for Ethiopia to strengthen its health system, so the country can prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The need to minimize the pandemic’s negative impact on the economy was stressed during the occasion.

Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia ITO Takako expressed her hope that the “equipment handed over today will contribute to further enhancing measures for the fight against infectious diseases in Ethiopia, including COVID-19, and strengthening the health care system”.

“The health sector is one of Japan’s priorities in terms of support for Ethiopia, and as a friend of this great country, it is our pleasure to be able to contribute to the health and well-being of the Ethiopian people”, Ambassador ITO added.

Concluding her remarks, Ambassador ITO hoped that “this handover ceremony will be another opportunity to further deepen friendship between the people of Japan and Ethiopia”.

This handover of medical equipment is a continuation of the August 2019 Yokohama TICAD 7 commitments to expand Universal Health Coverage and the African Health and Well-being Initiatives.