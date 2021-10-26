Commission Allowed Over 346 Million Birr Cash to Enter Tigray Region in 11 Months

Addis Ababa October 26/2021 (ENA) National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) said it has allowed partners to take over 346 million Birr cash to Tigray for humanitarian operations and administration during the past eleven months.

﻿Commission Public Relations Director, Debebe Zewde told ENA that the partner organizations also deployed 1,111 trucks to transport humanitarian cargos from Semera to Mekelle, the regional capital.

But only 242 trucks returned, he added.

About 28,268 metric tons of food and 6,111 metric tons of nutrition were transported to the region, according to the director.

Furthermore, he revealed that 300,000 liters of fuel were transported to the region.

Debebe reaffirmed that the government commitment to unfettered access for humanitarian assistance in the region with measures such as reduced checkpoints and continued humanitarian flights to Tigray region.

Notwithstanding this, the terrorist group TPLF has invaded the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, displacing hundreds of thousands people and blocking aid from reaching the occupied territories, he exposed.

Speaking on people displaced in Amhara region, he elaborated the number of displaced people is increasing from time to time following the attacks and incursion of the terrorist TPLF.

The number of displaced people from Wag Hemra, North Wollo, South Wollo, South Gondar and North Gondar zones of Amhara region has jumped over 945,000.

The federal government has been providing assistance for those in need, and so far 122,844 quintals of grain is delivered to the areas in the collaboration with international partners.

However, the support is not enough, the director stressed, calling on the international community to provide humanitarian assistance for affected citizens displaced by the invasion of the terrorist TPLF.

Similarly, the government has been providing support for people displaced in the Afar region.

About 265,000 people are affected by the attack of the terrorist TPLF and 76,000 are being supported at the IDP level.

Debebe further noted that emergency response coordination centers are being set up in the affected areas of the two regions to deal with the situation of IDPs, information, and related issues.

It is to be recalled that the terrorist group has been replicating its failure to safeguard the wellbeing of the people of Tigray by attacking the inhabitants of Amhara and Afar regions.

Reports of extrajudicial killings and damage to properties in invaded areas have reached unprecedented levels. The number of displaced people who need humanitarian assistance in the occupied areas has also dramatically increased.