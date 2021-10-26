President Erdoğan of Turkey to Visit Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 26/2021 (ENA) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Ethiopia this month, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Erdoğan said he is delighted to visit Ethiopia this month announcing his acceptance of the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The president’s announcement came with a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Abiy upon his election for the next five years.

The president expressed his confidence that the friendly relations and cooperation that have continued to exist between the two countries would continue to deepen during Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s new term of office.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recalled the successful visit of Prime Minister Abiy to Turkey last August, which gave renewed impetus to the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

Erdogan will visit two other African countries this month, besides Ethiopia, the ministry stated.

The Turkish President finally expressed his wishes for the prime minister’s term in office to bring the utmost prosperity to the friendly Ethiopian government and its people.