Hawassa Industrial Park Earns 24 Million USD in Three Months

Addis Ababa October 26/2021 (ENA) Hawassa Industrial Park disclosed that it has earned 24 million US dollars from export during the past 3 months.

Hawassa Industrial Park CEO, Fitsum Ketema told ENA that in addition to its contribution in job creation the park has taken the mission of supporting the economy by earning foreign currency.

During the past 3 months, the industrial park has secured 24 million USD from export of textile and garments sent to USA and European countries.

The revenues has increases by 5.2 million USD when compared to the same period last year, the CEO said.

According to him, efforts are being made by the government and investors to overcome the challenge recently posed by threats of sanction on Ethiopia’s access to African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

If access to AGOA privilege is denied to Ethiopia, it does not mean that industrial parks will stop working,” Fitsum noted, adding that investors are making preparations to expand their marketing horizons to European, Asian and African countries.

Preliminary policy revision works that support investors are also underway, according to the CEO.

Hawassa Industrial Park is aspiring to earn 175 million USD from export this budget year.