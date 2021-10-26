Ethiopia Launches Airstrike on Special Forces Training Center of Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa October 26/2021 (ENA) A special forces training center of the terrorist group TPLF has been the target of October 26, 2021 airstrike, according to Government Communication Service.

According to the statement released today, the special forces training center located at Quiha, just outside of Mekelle, has been the targeted.

A large number of the group’s illegally recruited military personnel were taking military training at the center, the statement revealed.

It is to be recalled the Ethiopian Air Force has recently conducted series of airstrikes which targeted training centers, weapon repair factories, and a battle network hub of the terrorist TPLF group around Mekelle and other fronts.