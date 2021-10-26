Deputy PM Urges EU to Condemn TPLF for its Transgression

Addis Ababa October 26/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen called on the EU to condemn the TPLF for its transgression and pressure the group to immediately withdraw its soldiers from occupied areas in the Amhara region.

Demeke made the remark during his meeting on Monday with the Commissioner for International Partnership of the European Union Commission, Jutta Urpilainen, and the European Union Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber, according to Ministry of Foreign Affaires.

During the meeting, Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen congratulated the government of Ethiopia upon the successfully held elections asking for the new government’s perspective in handling issues of governance and security in the post-election period.

Recalling the strategic partnership between Ethiopia and the EU, she said the Union is planning to resume its development program and support the reform agenda of the government of Ethiopia.

The European Union, in particular, is ready to support the Ethiopian government in issues related to climate, energy, human development, health, Covid-19, good governance, and private sector development, she added.

She also tabled the EU’s concerns, including the need to have an all-inclusive dialogue among political figures, unfettered access to humanitarian supply, independent investigation of human rights violations, and hold perpetrators to account.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke for his part expressed Ethiopia’s commitment to give unfettered access to humanitarian assistance by mentioning significant measures taken by the government in this regard.

Noting efforts being undertaken by the Attorney General’s office and the joint international investigation over alleged crimes, he underscored the government’s policy of zero-tolerance for any human rights violation in the country.

The government of Ethiopia is undertaking its economic and political transformation while fighting the destructive acts of the TPLF clique, Demeke said.

He also discussed the reform agenda of the Ethiopian government and expressed his expectations of support from the EU in this regard.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also highlighted the formation of a new government comprising three leaders of opposition parties that ushered in an era of a new political culture in the country.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated the EU’s support given to Olusegun Obasanjo’s mediation efforts and spoke in detail about the government’s roadmap to resume an all-inclusive national dialogue in the country.

He urged the European Union to extend its Airbridge Humanitarian support to affected people in the Amhara region.

He finally said it is high time for the two sides to initiate the next round of political consultation mechanisms and create understanding and normalize relations.