Addis Ababa, October 26/2021 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde met with European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships Juta Urpilainen along with her delegation.



They discussed the long-standing relationship between Ethiopia and the EU.

It is to be recalled that Commissioner Urpirlainen accompanied the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Ethiopia in December 2019.