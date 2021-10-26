Deputy PM Demeke Confers with Orthodox Church Leaders in US, Canada

Addis Ababa, October 26/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen conferred with Archbishops of the North American Dioceses of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church on Monday at his office.



The objective of the visit of the Archbishops was to discuss the current situation in the country and point out areas of cooperation between the government and the church in such challenging times, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The leaders have requested the Deputy PM to help them get all the necessary information that can help them advance their country’s cause in relevant government institutions in North America.

Demeke, for his part, briefed the leaders on the main challenges posed by the TPLF against the interests of Ethiopia and its people.

Ethiopians from all walks of life should unite and cooperate in fighting the enemy, he added.

The church leaders came from Atlanta, Georgia, New York, Colorado, South California, Washington DC, Seattle, Minnesota, and Canada, it was indicated.

The Archbishops of the North American Dioceses of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church have made frequent and various discussions with the officials of the Department of State, members of the US Senate, and members of the US House of Representatives regarding Ethiopia’s situation.