Ethiopia Calls on Parties in Sudan to Calm, De-escalate Crisis Peacefully

Addis Ababa, October 25, 2021 (ENA) The Government of Ethiopia has called on all parties in Sudan for calm and de-escalation and to exert every effort towards a peaceful end to this crisis.



The Government of Ethiopia issued a statement today on the current situation in the Sudan.

The statement said that the government of Ethiopia is closely following developments in the Sudan.

“This particularly emanates from the strong brotherly ties that have existed between the peoples of the two countries for centuries,” it added.

The statement recalled that the Ethiopian Government has played a significant role in successfully mediating the establishment of a coalition government, consisting of its civilian and military components, and to adopt the constitutional document of the transitional period.

The Government of Ethiopia, therefore, called on all parties for calm and de-escalation in the Sudan and to exert every effort towards a peaceful end to this crisis, it stated.

In this regard, the Government of Ethiopia fully supports the completion of Sudan’s transition to democracy and the respect for the Constitutional Document of the Transitional Period, according to the statement.

Ethiopia reiterated the need for the respect of the sovereign aspirations of the people of the Sudan and the non-interference of external actors in the internal affairs of the Sudan, Ministry of Foreign Affaires underscored.

According to the statement, the Government of Ethiopia is confident that the people of the Sudan would ultimately find the wisdom to address these challenges in a manner that contributes towards a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The Government and people of Ethiopia, as always, will continue to stand firm with the democratic aspirations of the people of the Sudan, the statement affirmed.

it is to be recalled that Sudanese military forces detained Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok along with at least nine senior government figures of the country on Monday.