AUC Chairperson Calls for Immediate Resumption Consultation in Sudan

Addis Ababa, October 25, 2021 (ENA) African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat called for the immediate resumption of consultations in Sudan between civilians and military within the framework of the Political Declaration and the Constitutional Decree.

The Chairperson in his statement reaffirmed that dialogue and consensus is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition.

The statement added that Faki Mahamat has learned with deep dismay of the serious development of the current situation in Sudan, which has resulted, among other things, in the arrest of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock and other civilian officials.

The Chairperson further called for the release of all arrested political leaders and the necessary strict respect of human rights.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok and ministers have been arrested by the military force in the country.

It is to be recalled that there were reports of dispute among members of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council which is leading the transitional government of Sudan.

The Council is composed of five civilians chosen by the Forces of Freedom and Change alliance (FFC), five military representatives chosen by the Transitional Military Council (TMC), and a civilian selected by agreement between the FFC and TMC.