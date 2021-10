October 25/ 2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) have vowed to strengthen their cooperation, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen received the credentials of the UNHCR Representative in Ethiopia, Mamadou Dian Balde.

During the occasion the two sides vowed to strengthen cooperation.

They have also expressed readiness to closely work with relevant bodies to register better results.