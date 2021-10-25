Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok, Ministers Under House Arrest

Addis Ababa October 25/2021 /ENA / Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok and ministers under house arrest by military force.

The military force reportedly surrounded the Prime Minister’s resident and put him under arrest today.

Other civilian officials taken into custody include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, and the governor of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, Ayman Khalid, family sources told Al Jazeera.

Information Minister Hamza Baloul, media adviser to the Prime Minister, Faisal Mohammed Saleh, and the spokesman for Sudan’s ruling sovereign council, Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, were also arrested, according to Aljazeera.

It is to be recalled that there has been dispute among members of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council which is leading the transitional government of Sudan.