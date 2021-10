Addis Ababa October 24/2021 /ENA The terrorist TPLF’s military facility located around Adwa has been destroyed today by an airstrike, Government Communication Service said.

The group was using the facilities to manufacture military equipment and duplicated ENDF outfits, it added.

The western front of Mai Tsebri which was serving as a training and military command post for the terrorist group TPLF has also been the target of the airstrike.

It is to be recalled that on Friday the Ethiopian Air Force has carried out an airstrike on a training base and a battle network hub of the terrorist TPLF group in Mekelle.