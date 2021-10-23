World Should Know Many Things about Ethiopia, Says Indonesian Ambassador Basnur

Addis Ababa, October 23/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia is a very important country for the world, but “there are still many things that the world should know about Ethiopia,” Indonesia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Al Busyra Basnur, said during the inauguration of his book entitled “Ethiopia: Do What to Do Ambassador.”



The 173-page book written by Ambassador Basnur was inaugurated today.

It pin points the diplomatic track record as well as prospects of the relations between the two countries and clearly addresses potential markets for Ethiopian products in Indonesia and Indonesian products in Ethiopia.

The book also dwells on the historic sites and tourist destinations in Ethiopia and available transport options.

At the book launching ceremony, the author ambassador said his book is a fragment of “my first one year experience during my assignment in Addis Ababa.”

He stated that the book gives insight on the countries politics, economy, culture, social life, diplomacy, and major global issues.

“We know Ethiopia is a very important country for the world, but there are still many things that the world should know about Ethiopia,” the ambassador underlined.

According to him, “Ethiopia and Indonesia have close and strong relation in all fields, but not many know what we have done, what we are doing and what we are going to do. That is why I wrote this book — Ethiopia: Do what to do Ambassador. I hope this book will be useful for many, not only for Indonesians and Ethiopians but also for the global community.”

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Professor Admasu Tsegaye said on his part the book will contribute a lot to bolster the relations between the two countries.

Noting that the relation between the two countries has been improving in multifaceted spheres, he said “we will work very hard to strengthen the bilateral relation between the two countries for the benefit of the two people.”

Diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Ethiopia started in 1961.