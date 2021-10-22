Gov’t Recognizes 300 Companies for Paying Taxes Timely, Transparent Conduct of Business

Addis Ababa October 22/2021 /ENA/The third round Federal Taxpayers’ Recognition Ceremony was held on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Held at Unity Park, the program recognized 300 registered businesses that have maintained transparent conduct and paid their taxes in a timely manner.

Compared to last year, the number of businesses that received recognition awards has increased by a hundred.

In addition, the heads of three companies, namely Herberg Rose P.l.c, Arduneja Trading P.l.c, and Upper Nile Trading, have been awarded special prizes for exposing corruption.

This annual recognition program is intended to encourage the entire business community to follow the lead in abiding by the law and do what is best for the common good, accxoprding to Office of the Prime Minister.