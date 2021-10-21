View of Some Western Countries, Int’l Media about Ethiopia Distorted: MoFA Spokesperson

Addis Ababa October 21/2021 /ENA/ Some Western countries and the media have a distorted view on the current situation in Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Briefing the media today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said some Western countries and the media have biased and discriminatory attitudes intended to protect their interests.

He stated that the countries supporting the terrorist group are not acting in ignorance of the Ethiopian issue but because of their interests and hypocrisy.

In the face of this, Ethiopians must stand together in unison for the survival of their country, Dina underlined.

Reviewing the major activities of the ministry, the spokeperson said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen had a telephone conversation with Slovenia Foreign Affairs Minister Anže Logar.

Demeke briefed Logar on the current situation in the northern part of Ethiopia and the efforts by the Ethiopian government to deliver humanitarian support to Tigray as well as in Amhara and Afar regions the TPLF invaded, he added.

The deputy premier told Logar that the terrorist group has been obstructing the delivery of humanitarian assistance by hijacking over 420 trucks that entered Tigray region to deliver aid for military purposes.

The terrorist group is still using the trucks for same purpose, it was learned.

Demeke also noted that the recent the resolution by the EU Parliament is unacceptable because it is “unjustified and biased that overlooked facts on the ground,” Dina said.

Speaking about the air strikes on Mekelle, the spokesperson stressed that the strikes did not target innocent civilians but military installations and weaponry.

Ethiopia Current Fact Check reported yesterday that contrary to the misrepresentation the air strike specifically targeted TPLF arms production and armament repair sites.

The surgical operations are aimed at destroying illegal caches of heavy weaponry and armaments at selected sites that the terrorist organization has turned into military facilities.