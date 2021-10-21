Egypt Obstructing Sudanese Dev’t Motivated by Self-Interest, Says Researcher

Addis Ababa October 21/2014 Egypt does not want Sudan to use the GERD for its development as it thinks the water flow to Cairo might decrease as farmers of Sudan enhance their activities due to the normal flow of water conducive to farming, the researcher and political analyst Mohammed Al-Arousi said.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, Mohammed noted that though Sudanese are well aware of the fact that GERD is vital for their development, they have been pressurized by authorities in Egypt to change their positive stance and act against the project just to maintain their political power in Sudan by ignoring the benefits of their people.

According to him, Cairo does not want Sudan to use the dam for its development because Egypt thinks that the water which flows to Cairo might decrease as Sudanese farmers use the water to enhance farming activities.

The dam has many benefits for Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, and all these evidences have been proved by experts and scholars from Sudan and Egypt, Mohammed stated, adding that the claim that GERD poses threat to the national security of Sudan is unfounded.

The researcher further noted that Ethiopia has been trying to address the concerns raised by the riparian countries with practical and scientific steps reiterating the fact that the Renaissance Dam is built to generate electricity and not to deny water to Egypt or Sudan.

“One of the reasons that pushed Sudanese politicians to change their previous stance over the positive outcomes of GERD is that there are some groups who wish to achieve regional agendas for their interests. In this regard, some individuals in the Sudanese administration were deceived, despite the support of the Sudanese people for the dam which they see as beneficial.”

The researcher and political analyst pointed out that the oscillation of Sudan over GERD does not and will not affect Ethiopia’s firm position to realize the project.

As proved by several Sudanese hydrologists, the GERD provides enormous benefits for the development of the people of Sudan as it prevents flooding and creates normal water flow of the river, which is crucial to enhancing farming in the country.

When GERD becomes fully operational, Sudanese farmers will be able to triple their agricultural activities by using the water.

Besides, the dam is also expected to reduce the annual budget of Sudan used to remove siltation caused by flooding and in ensuring the safety of residents along the river banks.

In addition, GERD will provide additional electricity to Sudan.