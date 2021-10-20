Deputy PM Stresses Need for Comprehensive, Coordinated Diplomacy

Addis Ababa, October 20 /2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen said diplomacy needs to be carried out in a comprehensive and coordinated manner in order to be effective.



He made the remark at conclusion of the second round training given to the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its affiliated institutions yesterday.

On the occasion, the deputy premier called for the need to use the skills acquired during the training as a starting point and strive for better results while developing other current diplomatic knowledge.

“ Diplomats must work harder than ever to safeguard Ethiopia’s national interest,” he underlined.

Furthermore, Demeke stressed that it is important to transform diplomatic activities and diplomats should discharge their responsibility to better serve the country.

“Our country expects a higher and better contribution and delivery than usual. Not only in the field of diplomacy, but in all fields. Even though Ethiopia is on a good path today, we are facing strong and multi-faceted challenges,” he stressed.

According to him, it is not possible to overcome these challenges in the usual way. Creating new capacities based on experience and resources require the concerted leadership of all.

Furthermore, the Deputy PM stressed the need to learn from the experience of former staff members and senior diplomats and to carry out their mission effectively.

“Our country needs all diplomats and all Ministry of Foreign Affairs workers,” he noted.

A week long training that focused on of the institutional reform in the ministry, current affairs, digital diplomacy and other topics was given to the diplomats.

The training is, among others, expected to enable employees to work diligently in protecting Ethiopia’s interests and building the country’s image.