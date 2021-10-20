Public Health Institute Worried about Deaths, Rapid Increase of COVID-19

Addis Ababa, October20,2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) announced today that the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country, the positivity rate, mounting severe cases and high death rates are exceedingly concerning.



EPHI Emergency Operation Center Deputy Incident Manager, Dr. Mikyas Teferi said 227 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the past week alone.

Severe cases that need special Intensive Care Unit treatment in centers are also exponentially increasing and the pandemic’s positivity rate has reached 9 percent, he added.

Currently 1,202 people are receiving medical treatment in health facilities and 600 of those are severe cases, with 130 severe cases added last week, it was learned.

“The recent trends of severe cases and the number of deaths recorded are worrisome,” Dr. Mikyas stated, warning the public take the jabs in the health facilities and undertake all the necessary preventive measures.

About 6,258 people have died from COVID-19 in Ethiopia.