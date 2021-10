Addis Ababa, October20,2021 (ENA) Contrary to the misrepresentation, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) air strikes this morning have specifically targeted TPLF arms production/manufacturing and armament repair sites.

According to Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check, the ENDF’s surgical operations are aimed at destroying illegal caches of heavy weaponry and armaments at selected sites that the terrorist organisation has turned into military facilities.