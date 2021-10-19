Police Seize Illegal Weapons Dispatched to Terrorist Group Shane

October 19/2021(ENA) Gambela Regional State Peace and Security Bureau disclosed that it has intercepted illegal weapons dispatched to the terrorist Shane group.

The weapons were seized along with two suspects in Gambela town on Monday, Peace and Security Bureau Head Bun Wew told ENA.

A rocket launcher, one kalashnikov, 76 Dshk and bullets were some of the weapons captured.

The suspects said the weapons were being transported by a three-wheel vehicle for delivery to the terrorist group and ally of TPLF, it was learned.

Some 60 kalashnikovs and one launcher with bullets have been captured over the past three months in the region.