UAE Donates 50 Ambulances to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, October 19/2021(ENA) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) donated today 50 ambulances to support Ethiopia’s health sector.

Health Minister, Dr. Lia Tadesse received the donation from UAE Ambassador Mohammed Salem Al-Rashidi.

“This donation comes at a very critical time where we need to strengthen our emergency services and contribute to saving lives,” Dr. Lia noted.

She added that the donation demonstrates the strong partnership between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mohammed Salem Al-Rashidi said on his part that the donation will support the health care and hospital services in Ethiopia.