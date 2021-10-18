Propagation of Improved Seeds Underway on 32,000 Hectares of Land to Boost Productivity

Addis Ababa, October 18/2021 /ENA/ Improved seeds of various crops are being multiplied on 32,000 hectares of land to increase agricultural productivity by enhancing the supply of quality seeds to farmers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, Ministers and other high government officials visited agricultural development activities in East Shoa, West Arsi and Arsi zones of Oromia Region state.

The officials encouraged farmers by visiting cluster farming of wheat, maize and teff as well as improved avocado and papaya cultivation activities.

During the occasion it was indicated that the government would exert the utmost efforts to build a strong economy that would benefit all.

Minister of Agriculture Omar Hussein said this season’s farming activities are well underway in most parts of the country, indicating that the nation expects better harvesting during this year even from areas that are prone to drought.

It was indicated during the visit that the government is working to increase agricultural productivity by employing various farming mechanisms including using improved seeds, technologies and cluster farming approaches.

This year’s supply of improved seeds for farmers has increased by 25 percent compared to the previous year, he added.

Oromia Regional State Wealth Cluster Coordinator, Girma Amante, on his part said the Oromia Seed Enterprise is multiplying 32,000 hectares of land in five areas to enhance productivity by supplying adequate improved seeds to the farmer.

Deputy Head of the Regional Agriculture and Natural Resources Bureau, Getu Gemechu, said special emphasize is being given to the cluster farming system to help farmers increase their productivity so as to ensure food security.

It is indicated that out of the 4.2 million farmers in the region, 3.6 million have joined the cluster farming system, it was indicated.

Out of the 6.3 million hectares of land planned to be part of cluster farming in Oromia region, about, 3.4 million hectares of land has already been cultivated through the system.