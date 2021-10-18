Somali Regional Council Re-elects Mustefe Mohamed as Regional Chief Administrator

Addis Ababa October 18/2021 /ENA/ Somali regional council has re-appointed Mustefe Mohamed as Chief Administrator of the region and Ayan Mohamed as Speaker of the council.

Somali Regional State has today officially formed a new government.

Accordingly, the council of the regional state re-elected Mustefe Mohamed as Chief Administrator of the region.

Similarly, the new council has also appointed Ayan Mohamed as Speaker of the Regional Council and Ibrahim Hassen as Deputy Speaker.

It is to be recalled that Mustefe has been working hard for the region`s inclusive change for the last three years with the highest commitment.

During the occasion, the Chief Administrator vowed to discharge this big national responsibility faithfully to the benefits of the people in the region.

Chief Administrators of neighboring regions and other high government officials have attended the event.