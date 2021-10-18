Ethiopian Muslims Celebrate Mawlid

Addis Ababa October 18/2021 /ENA/ Ethiopian Muslims have celebrated 1496th Mawlid, birthday of the Prophet Muhammad today.

Muslims across the world, celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi on the 12th of the Islamic month Rabi’ al-Awwal to remember virtues of the prophet including the love, mercy, compassion, benevolence, generosity, and justice he had demonstrated for humanity.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended his goodwill wishes to Ethiopians on celebration of Mawlid.

“As we celebrate the Mawlid, we need to remember the mercy that humans are showing toward one another,” he said, adding everything that the Prophet Muhammad did was to liberate, transform, and guide other human beings to a better life.

President of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Mufti Omer Idris in his goodwill message of the celebration of Mewlid urged the Muslim community to enhance their support to people who are affected by natural and manmade problems in the country.

The day was particularly marked in Addis Ababa at the Grand Anwar Mosque with various religious activities in the presence of religious scholars, residents of the city and government officials.

The celebration include festivals, prayer services, recitations of poetry and invocations as well as religious gatherings.