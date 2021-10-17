Deputy PM Says Gov’t Will Build Strong Economy in Coming Years

October 17/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said that the government of Ethiopia will exert the utmost efforts in the coming years to build a strong economy that would repel challenges.

The Deputy Prime Minister, accompanied by Speakers of House of Peoples’ Representative and House of Federation as well as Ministers and high level government officials today visited agricultural development activities being undertaken in Oromia Region.

The officials visited wheat, maize and Teff cluster farming activities as well as fruit cultivations being carried out with improved seeds in the region.

During the occasion, Demeke said that the government is working more than ever with a great deal of priority to build strong economy.

“Nation that is able to build strong economy will ensure unity and harmony. No one would attempt to shake such a country,” he stated.

Ethiopians have to build a better economy in order continue with the values of freedom they had inherited from their forefathers, Demeke urged.

In order to realize this, the Deputy PM said, the government of Ethiopia will work hard more than ever to bring a strong economy favorable to all of Ethiopians.

The agricultural development activities being carried out in Oromia Region are encouraging that could provide experience to other regions in the country, he indicated.