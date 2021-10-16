AU Executive Council Meeting Concludes by Deliberating On Current Challenges

Addis Ababa October 16/2021 /ENA/ The 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council meeting held in Addis Ababa for the past two days concluded on Friday by deliberating on various current issues that concern the continent and its member countries.

The two-day session, which attracted more than 34 foreign affairs ministers of the member states, was held under the theme “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want.”

The ministers deliberated on existing challenges of the continent, particularly the impact of COVID-19 on economic and social development as well as the occurrence of drought due to climate change.

The meeting stressed the need for member countries to enhance inter-governmental and multilateral cooperation in order to curb existing challenges and realize the prosperity of the continent.

Strong multilateral relations are viable instrument to accelerate the ongoing efforts to ensure the prosperity of Africa, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat told the participants.

“We need to take a fresh look at the area of ​​multilateral cooperation. The ongoing preparation of a draft Partnership Strategy and General Policy Framework document gives us this opportunity. Let us clarify, with ever better precision the nature and objective of our interactions with our various partners with a view to building the Africa we want.”

Foreign affairs ministers and high level government representatives of AU member states participated in the meeting.