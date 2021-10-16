Algeria Committed to Bolstering Strategic Relations with Ethiopia: FM Lamamra

Addis Ababa October 16/2021 /ENA/ Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said his country is committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with Ethiopia in multifaceted spheres.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Foreign Minister Lamamra, who was in Addis Ababa for the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council, have held discussion about ways of cementing relations between their two countries and correcting the misunderstanding of the Arab League countries on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Lamarma told ENA that his country is committed to continue its strong bilateral relationship with Ethiopia.

“We congratulate Ethiopia for the new government. I think we are developing common vision of cooperation for the future and strategic partnership in many areas,” he said.

The minister added that Algeria looks forward to Ethiopian Airlines direct flight to Algiers so that the movement of people and commercial exchanges could be encourages.

“We are, therefore, very optimistic about the future of Algeria and Ethiopia relationship.”

Speaking about the role of Ethiopia in Africa, Lamamra said Ethiopia has always been committed to resolving African problems through peaceful means.

“In addition to being the headquarters of the African Union, the previous Organization of African Unity (OAU), as well as the place where the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa conducts its work, Ethiopia has always been committed to resolving African problems through peaceful means,” the minister noted.

Furthermore, Lamamra applauded that Ethiopia has been contributing to peace, stability and prosperity of Africa.

Ethiopia is active member of the African Union, and “I think it enjoys the respect of our African people,” the foreign minister stated.

Algeria is one of the key strategic partners of Ethiopia since the two nations established diplomatic relations in the late 1960s.