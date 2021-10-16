Bread, Flour Factory Built by First Lady’s Office in Capital Inaugurated

Addis Ababa, October 16/2021(ENA) A bread factory built in Addis Ababa by the First Lady’s Office was inaugurated today.

The bread factory that rests on 6,000 Meter Squares of land consumed 217 million Birr for the construction.

The factory, located at Lemi Kura Sub City in the outskirts of Addis Ababa, has a capacity of baking one million loaves of bread and produces 72 tons of flour every day.

The factory is expected to create jobs to more than 450 people, it was indicated.

It was disclosed during the occasion that Office of the First Lady is working to construct similar bread and flour factories in ten major cities across the country.

These factories will have capacity to produce 400 quintal of flour and 300,000 loaves of bread per day.

The objective of the factories is to help the residents overcome the cost of living.

It is to be recalled that First Lady’s Office has been constructing schools across the country.