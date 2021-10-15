Commission Distributing Humanitarian Assistance Inclusively to “Northern Ethiopia’’

October 15/2021 (ENA) Humanitarian assistance is being distributed inclusively to Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions by incorporating the support and naming it “Northern Ethiopia.’’

Briefing journalists at the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction marked in Ethiopia today, National Disaster Commissioner Mitiku Kassa said Ethiopia has been providing 70 percent of the humanitarian support distributed to victims of natural and manmade disasters.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction Day was marked under the motto: “Only together can we save our planet.’’

Commissioner Mitiku further noted that more than 700,000 are displaced in the Amhara and Afar regions due to the terrorist TPLF invasion on the neighboring regional states, following the government’s withdrawal from Tigray region in June, 2021.

According to him, the nation has the capacity to provide humanitarian support to those in need, including to the internally displaced due to terrorist TPLF heinous attack in the northern part of Ethiopia.

He said an emergency response coordinating centers were established in Bahir Dar and Semera to ease humanitarian access for IDPS.

Meanwhile, command posts have been established in Dessie and northern Wollo.

The commissioner further stated that although some international aid agencies are extending humanitarian assistance, the support is not adequate when compared with the number of internally displaced people.

Mitiku urged international humanitarian aid agencies to extended humanitarian support to areas not easily accessible to the Ethiopian government due to the terrorist TPLF provocative acts.

He revealed that the government is in the process of purchasing one million metric tons of wheat as 70 percent of humanitarian aid is covered by the Government of Ethiopia.

Yet, the nation is committed to work in cooperation with international organizations to provide humanitarian support and work on disaster reduction.

Since humanitarian support does not, however, provide sustainable solution, the commissioner stressed the need for giving a great deal of attention to disaster reduction.

According to him, works done on disaster reduction so far have brought remarkable results.