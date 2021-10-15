Algeria Vows to Bring Balanced, Accurate Understanding of GERD among Arab League

October 15/2021 (ENA) Algeria will exert efforts to create a balanced and accurate understanding among the Arab League member countries over the issue of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD), Foreign Affairs Minister of Algeria, Ramtane Lamamra said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen had held fruitful discussions with Foreign the Minister of External Relations and International Cooperation of African countries on the margins of the ongoing 39th Session of the Executive Council of the AU in Addis Ababa.

Briefing the media today Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina Mufti said that Demeke had held discussions with the Minister of External Relations and International Cooperation of Burundi, Amb. Albert Shingiro, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Benin Aurelien Agbenonci as well as the Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba.

The discussions focused on ways to cement relationships and advance bilateral cooperation between the sisterly countries, the Spokesperson said.

Particularly in the discussion held with Algeria Foreign Minister the two sides have exchanged views on how to correct the misunderstanding of the Arab League countries regarding issues of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Dina added.

Noting that Algeria will take over the next Chairmanship of the Arab League, the country is expected to play critical to in correcting such misunderstandings among the member states of the league, he said.

Siding with Egypt and Sudan, the Arab League has been reflecting biased position about the GERD, Demeke said stressing the need to correcting this wrong attitude, it was indicated.

The Algerian Minister for his part said that his country will exert efforts to create a balanced and accurate understanding among the Arab League member countries over the issue of the GERD.

Similarly, Demeke and Foreign Minister of Burundi have discussed on ways of strengthening relations between the two countries.

The foreign minister of Burundi stressed that the issues of GERD must be addressed only by Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt adding that the countries need to resolve their difference through dialogue and discussion.

The officials have also exchanged views on ways how to strengthen AU in addressing African problems expressing their commitment to solve Africa’s problems by Africans.