DPM & FM Demeke Says Recent EU Parliament Resolution on Ethiopia Biased, Unacceptable

October 15,2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen said the recent resolution by the European Union (EU) Parliament was unacceptable since it is unjustified and biased that overlooked facts on the ground.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, Anže Logar.

Demeke briefed Slovenian Minister the current situation in the Northern part of Ethiopia and the efforts being undertaken by the Ethiopian government to deliver humanitarian support to Tigray.

He also explained in detail the attacks carried out by the TPLF in the Amhara and Afar Regions and how it destroyed the livelihood of civilians in the two regions.

The Deputy PM said the TPLF is diverting more than 420 trucks that entered Tigray to deliver humanitarian aid for military purposes.

He also briefed the Slovenian Minister on the Ethiopian government’s rationale to expel the seven UN staff from the country.

He told the minister that the recent resolution by the EU Parliament was unacceptable since it is unjustified and biased that overlooked facts on the ground.

Demeke reiterated that the TPLF should stop its fighting and attacks on civilians, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Foreign Minister of Slovenia, on his part, thanked Demeke for the briefing and said that as the current chair of the EU commission he has concerns on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia and the ongoing fighting.

He also expressed his concern over the expulsion of the UN staff which will affect humanitarian support activities.