North Korea Sent Message of Congratulations to PM Abiy

October 15/2021 (ENA) Premier of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Kim Tok Hun sent a congratulatory message to Abiy Ahmed Ali upon his reelection as Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Wishing the prime minister success in his responsible work for the country’s progress, prosperity, and stability, the message stressed that the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries would steadily develop on good terms.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon has also sent a congratulatory message to Demeke Mekonnen on his reappointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia.

Expressing the belief that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries would steadily grow stronger in the future, the message wished him bigger success in his work.