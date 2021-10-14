Africa Conducts Credible Elections in 11 Countries across Continent Over Past Nine Months

Addis Ababa October 14,2021 (ENA) Eleven African Countries have held successful election over the past nine months, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) of the African Union, Bankole Adeye said.



Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), Bankole Adeye disclosed this in a press briefing today on the sideline of the 39th extraordinary meeting of African Executive council meeting being held in Addis Ababa.

According to the Commissioner Africa has conducted credible elections in 11 countries over the past 9 months despite the impact COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the last nine months we were able to observe the elections in eleven countries. Out of these eleven countries two of the countries have successfully transferred power to opposition parties,” the Commissioner stated.

He said “We need to be in the news more about commitment of our member states to see a strengthened and consolidated democracy.”

“I can assure you our commitment by our member states of the union shows that they really bullish about making sure that democracy gains ground,” Adeye stated.

The commissioner congratulated Ethiopia for conducting peaceful and credible election.

The general election held in Ethiopia on June 21 was also peaceful and credible the Commissioner added.

“We need to congratulate for the recently elections held in Ethiopia which is one of the most credible and peaceful elections which the AU observed and we considered as credible,” he said.

Moreover, he recalled that the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is pleased to announce the appointment of Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as his High Representative for the Horn of Africa region.

He is High Representative for the Horn of Africa region to intervene and promote as well as put Agenda of the union when comes to promoting standing comprehensive response to situations in the northern part of Ethiopia.

He said “there is new government in Ethiopia now and we hope that will be able to solve all the challenges relating to Ethiopia as well as the region.”

Furthermore, he noted that the commission identified five pillars to enhancing the peace and security of the continent including; building an integrated capacity for the peace support operations, building partnership, reenergizing early warning conflict prevention and mediation.

On other hand, he stated that the commission is committed in the next few months to establish a new mechanism that will bring together all leading youth organizations on the continent to start impacting for peace.

Efforts will also be exerted to enhance partnership and good governance to promoting peace and security in the continent, he added.

The commission has been undertaking a wide range of reforms to strengthen the peace and security institutions of the Union and establish effective system.

For instance the Commission has given the paramount importance for the establishment of preparedness system to take actions before conflicts arise and prevent the spread of conflicts.

Furthermore efforts have also been taken to promote the tradition of dialogue and negotiation in order to mitigate conflicts in the continent.

The African Union is also working to scale up the capabilities of peacekeeping forces in the continent.