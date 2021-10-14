Africa Needs to Do A Lot to Take Fair Share of Space Resources : AU Commissioner Agbor

Addis Ababa October 14/2021 /ENA/ AU Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology, Sarah Anyang Agbor said a lot has been happening in space activities in the last decade, but more needs to be done as the space resources are becoming more congested and contested.



At the press conference she gave on the progress in the implementation of Pan African Virtual and E-University (PAVEU) and the African Outer Space Strategy today, the commissioner noted that the global space economy is heading to trillion dollar mark while the Africa valuation in space is about 7.47 billion USD.

“Coupled with the inadequate infrastructure, we are here to scratch the surface of the potential in space,” Agbor stated.

In terms of space applications, the commission in partnership with the European Commission, has developed and implemented global monitoring for environment and security in Africa.

This 30 million Euros earth observation program has mobilized over 120 African institutions from five regions.

More than 3,000 Africans were trained and over 100 courses have been uploaded into the new distance learning program.

Furthermore, she stated that the second flagship is the Pan African Virtual and E- University (PAVEU) proposed for addressing Agenda 2063 and the need for accelerating development of human capital, science and technology and innovation.

According to her, the commission is working to address these challenges with the coming adoption of the structure of PAVEU by the Executive council.