President Emphasizes Need for Expansion of Road Infrastructure

Addis Ababa October 14/2021 /ENA/President Sahle-Work Zewde addressed today the opening of the Second United Nations Sustainable Transport Conference held in Beijing.

On the occasion, the president said road infrastructure is the backbone of Ethiopia’s agricultural economy and the country has allocated 11 percent of its annual budget on road infrastructure development and maintenance.

In order to facilitate the movement of people and goods, both in small rural towns and in Addis Ababa, the creation of light rail and rapid transit systems is crucial for sustainable development, she added.

According to the Office of the President, she also expressed her hope that the conference would focus on landlocked countries like Ethiopia.