African Countries Urged to Enhance Multilateral Cooperation to Realize Continent’s Prosperity

Addis Ababa, October 14/2021(ENA) Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat urged member countries to enhance their inter-governmental and multilateral cooperation in order to realize the prosperity of the continent.

The 39th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council, which comprises ministers of the African countries, kicked off today in Ethiopia’s Capital Addis Ababa.

Opening the meeting the AUC Chairperson Mussa Fekhi said member countries should enhance their multilateral and intergovernmental cooperation in order to realize the prosperity of the continent.

Noting that AU has been implementing a multilateral strategy, he urged member countries to intensify their bilateral cooperation and enhance relations with international partner institutions.

Strong multilateral relations are viable instrument to accelerate the ongoing efforts to ensure the prosperity of Africa, he added.

The AUC Chairperson pointed out that currently the continent is facing various man-made and natural challenges including the spread of COVID-19 and draught, commending the activities being carried out by African CDC and member countries to prevent COVID-19 in the continent.

Efforts are being underway to strengthen the Africa Union by conducting institutional reform activities Fekhi said.

The reforms are believed to create a strong and united Africa that is capable of competing in the international forum the AUC stated.

He also appreciated Ethiopia for the hosting the meeting with the appropriate COVID-19 precocious measures.

The 39th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council is expected to discuss on current challenges facing the continent among other critical matters.